The Haas family: Last chapter of Lacey property, Part 2

Recently I sat down with 102-year-old Kenny Haas, along with his two nieces, Patty Lessman and Carolyn Spinner, and grandson, Mark, at the Veterans Home. Kenny is the grandson of Joseph and Helen Fischer Haas, who purchased the old Lacey home in the early 1900s. He was energized remembering various incidents of his many visits to his grandparents' farm.
Kenny's parents were Elma Vandevan and Alvin Haas, the only son of the Joseph Haas marriage in 1893. The daughters were Leona (Mrs. Otto Wulfers) and Cordella, who never married.
Joseph Haas was born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1869. His parents moved to Canada before settling in Cape Girardeau in 1883. Joseph joined his father, Antonio, who was a master stonemason and plasterer. In 1893 he and his brother, Tony, owned the Elks Bar on the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets, after which Tony left and started his own contracting business.
As a young man, Joseph lost his leg when he slipped under a street car. He managed with his peg leg to accomplish much in the community the rest of his days.
In The Squib Magazine (1913-14), the Haas business is featured as a "first class saloon business." The article mentions the establishment also included a pool room and box ball alley (five-pin bowling).
The Haas family had a prosperous 60-acre working farm with substantial brick barn, where their ponies and horses were kept. Dairy cattle also provided milk to sell. There were abundant orchards, as well as a large clear spring for the family's usage.
The Haas couple were active members of the St. Mary's Cathedral on Sprigg Street. The family owned a number of properties in the Haarig area besides the saloon. The first Saint Francis Hospital of 1914 was purchased by Tony and Joseph Haas, then purchased by the parish to become the St. Mary's High School 1925. The new hospital on Good Hope was built on their property.
Within the community, Joseph helped organize the Farmers and Merchants Bank and served as director. He was elected to the city council from 1910-1913.
Days on the farm made many memories for my host, Kenny Haas. He loved to go there to hunt squirrels and rabbits, that went into Grandma Helen's delicious stew called hasenpfeffer. Kenny reflected, "In the wintertime, Grandpa got up very early to attend 6 a.m. Mass. I can see him sitting by the old stove waiting for breakfast. All the bedrooms were upstairs and very cold. If it snowed, there would be snow inside on the old window sills. At night we heated bricks and put them in bed with us."
Joseph's wife, Helen, afflicted with diabetes, died in 1938. Their daughter, Cordelia, became caretaker for Joseph. They left the farm about 1940, moving back to their original home on Good Hope. Joseph died on March 29, 1947.
The property was sold to the Cape Girardeau public school system in the 1950s. The Lacey-Haas Home was razed in 1956.
