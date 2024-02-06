The Haas family: Last chapter of Lacey property, Part 2

Recently I sat down with 102-year-old Kenny Haas, along with his two nieces, Patty Lessman and Carolyn Spinner, and grandson, Mark, at the Veterans Home. Kenny is the grandson of Joseph and Helen Fischer Haas, who purchased the old Lacey home in the early 1900s. He was energized remembering various incidents of his many visits to his grandparents' farm.

Kenny's parents were Elma Vandevan and Alvin Haas, the only son of the Joseph Haas marriage in 1893. The daughters were Leona (Mrs. Otto Wulfers) and Cordella, who never married.

Joseph Haas was born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1869. His parents moved to Canada before settling in Cape Girardeau in 1883. Joseph joined his father, Antonio, who was a master stonemason and plasterer. In 1893 he and his brother, Tony, owned the Elks Bar on the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets, after which Tony left and started his own contracting business.

As a young man, Joseph lost his leg when he slipped under a street car. He managed with his peg leg to accomplish much in the community the rest of his days.

In The Squib Magazine (1913-14), the Haas business is featured as a "first class saloon business." The article mentions the establishment also included a pool room and box ball alley (five-pin bowling).

Helen Fischer Haas (1875-1938), wife of Joseph Haas. She was a major part of their marriage, being active as a mother, sewing, cooking and keeping the farm going while her husband was in business. Memorable were her large meals with fruit pies. Submitted