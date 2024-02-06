All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 28, 2023

The Haas family: Last chapter of Lacey property, Part 2

Recently I sat down with 102-year-old Kenny Haas, along with his two nieces, Patty Lessman and Carolyn Spinner, and grandson, Mark, at the Veterans Home. Kenny is the grandson of Joseph and Helen Fischer Haas, who purchased the old Lacey home in the early 1900s. He was energized remembering various incidents of his many visits to his grandparents' farm...

Beverly Hahs avatar
Beverly Hahs
Joseph Haas (1869-1947) was born in Alsace-Lorraine and came to Cape Girardeau with his parents. He worked with his father before going into business with his brother in the Haas Brothers Saloon in 1893 at the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg streets. He was active in real estate and helped found the Farmers & Merchants Bank which closed for his funeral.
Joseph Haas (1869-1947) was born in Alsace-Lorraine and came to Cape Girardeau with his parents. He worked with his father before going into business with his brother in the Haas Brothers Saloon in 1893 at the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg streets. He was active in real estate and helped found the Farmers & Merchants Bank which closed for his funeral.Submitted

Recently I sat down with 102-year-old Kenny Haas, along with his two nieces, Patty Lessman and Carolyn Spinner, and grandson, Mark, at the Veterans Home. Kenny is the grandson of Joseph and Helen Fischer Haas, who purchased the old Lacey home in the early 1900s. He was energized remembering various incidents of his many visits to his grandparents' farm.

Kenny's parents were Elma Vandevan and Alvin Haas, the only son of the Joseph Haas marriage in 1893. The daughters were Leona (Mrs. Otto Wulfers) and Cordella, who never married.

Joseph Haas was born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1869. His parents moved to Canada before settling in Cape Girardeau in 1883. Joseph joined his father, Antonio, who was a master stonemason and plasterer. In 1893 he and his brother, Tony, owned the Elks Bar on the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets, after which Tony left and started his own contracting business.

As a young man, Joseph lost his leg when he slipped under a street car. He managed with his peg leg to accomplish much in the community the rest of his days.

In The Squib Magazine (1913-14), the Haas business is featured as a "first class saloon business." The article mentions the establishment also included a pool room and box ball alley (five-pin bowling).

Helen Fischer Haas (1875-1938), wife of Joseph Haas. She was a major part of their marriage, being active as a mother, sewing, cooking and keeping the farm going while her husband was in business. Memorable were her large meals with fruit pies.
Helen Fischer Haas (1875-1938), wife of Joseph Haas. She was a major part of their marriage, being active as a mother, sewing, cooking and keeping the farm going while her husband was in business. Memorable were her large meals with fruit pies.Submitted
Helen Fischer Haas (1875-1938), wife of Joseph Haas. She was a major part of their marriage, being active as a mother, sewing, cooking and keeping the farm going while her husband was in business. Memorable were her large meals with fruit pies.
Helen Fischer Haas (1875-1938), wife of Joseph Haas. She was a major part of their marriage, being active as a mother, sewing, cooking and keeping the farm going while her husband was in business. Memorable were her large meals with fruit pies.Submitted
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Haas family had a prosperous 60-acre working farm with substantial brick barn, where their ponies and horses were kept. Dairy cattle also provided milk to sell. There were abundant orchards, as well as a large clear spring for the family's usage.

The Haas couple were active members of the St. Mary's Cathedral on Sprigg Street. The family owned a number of properties in the Haarig area besides the saloon. The first Saint Francis Hospital of 1914 was purchased by Tony and Joseph Haas, then purchased by the parish to become the St. Mary's High School 1925. The new hospital on Good Hope was built on their property.

Within the community, Joseph helped organize the Farmers and Merchants Bank and served as director. He was elected to the city council from 1910-1913.

Days on the farm made many memories for my host, Kenny Haas. He loved to go there to hunt squirrels and rabbits, that went into Grandma Helen's delicious stew called hasenpfeffer. Kenny reflected, "In the wintertime, Grandpa got up very early to attend 6 a.m. Mass. I can see him sitting by the old stove waiting for breakfast. All the bedrooms were upstairs and very cold. If it snowed, there would be snow inside on the old window sills. At night we heated bricks and put them in bed with us."

Joseph's wife, Helen, afflicted with diabetes, died in 1938. Their daughter, Cordelia, became caretaker for Joseph. They left the farm about 1940, moving back to their original home on Good Hope. Joseph died on March 29, 1947.

The Haas Bros. Saloon at the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets in the Haarig area of Cape Girardeau.
The Haas Bros. Saloon at the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets in the Haarig area of Cape Girardeau.Submitted
The Haas Bros. Saloon at the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets in the Haarig area of Cape Girardeau.
The Haas Bros. Saloon at the corner of Sprigg and Good Hope streets in the Haarig area of Cape Girardeau.Submitted

The property was sold to the Cape Girardeau public school system in the 1950s. The Lacey-Haas Home was razed in 1956.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy