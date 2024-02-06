The great eight: Saxony Lutheran's valedictorians

The 2017 valedictorian speech at Saxony Lutheran High School had a unique quality.

"It was one of the better student graduation speeches I've heard in a long time," said Mark Ruark, who heard his fourth such speech as the school's principal in May.

However, its most memorable characteristic was the eight-part delivery as Andrew Aufdenberg, Hannah Aufdenberg, Nathan Aufdenberg, Emily Buerck, Ben Daniel, Emily Killen, Rachael Koehler and Jonathan Mueller all stepped to the podium.

All eight had completed their four years at Saxony Lutheran with straight A's, each finishing with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

While the school offers college-credit courses in its curriculum, it does not assign weighted value to them as many schools do. The school also does not rank students and chooses not to use any tie-breaker method such as ACT scores.

Ruark said it was a policy adopted prior to his time at the school, and one with which he agrees.

"We think all of our classes are very demanding academically, so we really feel like if you complete your educational tour at Saxony with a 4.0, it's a tremendous accomplishment, and we want to give everybody the due recognition rather than look for some alternative means to break a tie," Ruark said.

It was the third consecutive year the school had multiple valedictorians, surpassing the six that graduated with 4.0 averages in 2015.

"This was a unique senior class," Ruark said of the school's 14th graduating class and biggest, numbering 49. The uniqueness included three National Merit Finalists -- Andrew Aufdenberg, Nathan Aufdenberg and Killen.

The school, which opened in 1999 at the Activity Center at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and moved to its current location in Jackson in 2004, had two previous National Merit Finalists in its entire history.

Ruark said the senior class also had a composite ACT score of 25.8, four points higher than the state average. He added that 36 of the graduates are going to attend four-year schools and seven more will attend two-year programs, with the group collectively being awarded more than $1 million in scholarships. Another impressive number was 16 students finishing with at least a full semester of college credit.