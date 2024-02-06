The good news for 2017

By Mark Hopkins

We are nearing the first anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration as our president. Most would attest to the fact that this has been one of the most unusual first years by any president in memory. The nay-sayers have been out in force, and if one believed what they say, it would be easy to visualize that our 241-year experiment in democracy was nearing an end. However, this writer is not so pessimistic. To paraphrase Mark Twain, "Our demise has been greatly exaggerated."

I have been looking for that silver lining, that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and I have found significant reason for optimism.

First, why are things so negative? We know that we are living in a time when public figures say terrible things about others, when fake news on Facebook seems to become reality, where deranged gunmen shoot innocent people who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. Such can happen anywhere at any time, and we need to be constantly alert to potential problems.

Why is our news media loaded with bad news with not much good news to balance it? The reality of our news media is they do not make the news. Instead, they report what others say and do. Unfortunately, much has been negative in our country over the past several months while our leaders in Washington, D.C., have found it difficult to get their act together.

Here is some positive balance that, perhaps, has not been at the front of your mind. One must go back several years to get a true perspective on what is happening, which is why I have traced our nation's economic news back to 2008, a decade ago, to compare with our situation today.

1. Unemployment: was 9.2 percent; now 4.1 percent.

2. Gasoline: was $2.69 per gallon nationwide; now $2.48.