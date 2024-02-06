In an age of man-made social media that includes Twitter and Instagram, a symbol of the age-old struggles of youth sits outside the main office at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

It's the Giving Tree.

Fittingly, it's an artificial Christmas tree rooted in reality.

Adorned with hats, gloves, scarves and other winter apparel, its tree-topping angel is a T-shirt emblazoned with #ctkindness.

In tune with the season, the hashtag embodies a unifying spirit the students and administration have been trying to nurture in the face of divisive forces.

The words "Be Kind" is shown on the Giving Tree at Cape Girardeau Central High School part of the social media tag #CTkindness. Andrew J. Whitaker

Vice principal Leigh Ragsdale came up with the hashtag in a dark hour last spring when new-age school bullying came hurtling from cyberspace on a Saturday night.

"I got some really disturbing emails and screen shots of some severe cyberbullying going on," Ragsdale said. "It was very attacking of their character. It was unbelievable the harsh words that they said. So at that moment, on a Saturday night at about 9:30, 10, I thought, 'I've got to do something. I've got to act now before Monday morning hits.' And so young people are extremely active on social media, and that's where I thought, 'If I come up with a hashtag that's positive, maybe we can steer this in a different direction.' And that's kind of where #ctkindness was born."

The students have run with it from there, keeping the hashtag alive through such manifestations as the Giving Tree, which was their idea.

Just as important, they were there from the start.

Ragsdale was not alone in her effort on that night to combat a problem that has no boundaries in a high-tech age among a generation tethered to smart phones.

Social media accounts of students and faculty using the #CTkindness. Andrew J. Whitaker

In fact, it was the students who called the situation to her attention.

Then-sophomore Brogan Davis was competing in a swim meet in Florida when the bullying penetrated the natatorium.

Davis, a Missouri state champion swimmer who helped lead the Tigers to their first state team title this fall, had just finished competing in a race and checked his phone.

He saw notifications that several peers had followed a private Instagram account. After his first request to follow the anonymous account was denied, he was accepted.

"I was looking at it, and I was actually one of the first few posts -- I think there was two or three of me, but I don't really get offended by that kind of stuff; it's not a big deal to me, but some things they were posting about other people was, like, horrible, unbelievable stuff -- photos ..." Davis said, stopping there. "When I personally had commented on it, like, 'This is not cool,' that kind of thing, and a whole bunch of other people were [too]. So I reported all the pictures, took screen shots."

A poster for the #CTkindness at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Andrew J. Whitaker

Allison Vaughn, Central's current student-body president, was attending the Missouri Association of Student Councils state convention in St. Louis, where she had just learned about #icanhelp, a hashtag and movement designed to mobilize a support network to deal with cyberbullying and other negative problems involved with social media.

That help includes reporting a page and getting it taken down.

After seeing the posts, she used #icanhelp and also contacted Ragsdale, making her aware of an excessive number of people viewing the Instagram page.

It was a bad road she did not want to see her school go down.

"I've known other schools that have gone through it, and it's gone really downhill from there," Vaughn said.

Ragsdale started the counteroffensive on Twitter with #ctkindness, and it quickly gained traction.

The anonymous accounts, reportedly started by two former students who attended the school briefly, were taken down, and in their place sprouted "love books" for students targeted by the negativity.

Davis said there were six or seven such "love accounts," a swift response that featured a picture on Instagram of a victim about whom others could make positive comments or voice support.