All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesNovember 14, 2020

The girdling root

This photo shows a tree root that is growing above ground and is wrapping around the base of a tree. This is not a normal occurrence for trees. Usually a tree will grow a girdling root or roots after improper planting by humans. When planting a small sapling. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This photo shows a tree root that is growing above ground and is wrapping around the base of a tree. This is not a normal occurrence for trees. Usually a tree will grow a girdling root or roots after improper planting by humans.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When planting a small sapling. it is necessary to dig the hole wide enough and deep enough to comfortably accept the root system. The rootball should be untangled just before planting. Sometimes a girdling root will grow because the tree was planted too deep and dirt or mulch was filled in around the lower trunk. A new root can grow out of the buried trunk and be unable to grow downward because of tree roots already there. This new root can grow around the trunk and cause a strangulation effect shortening the life of the tree.

In this case the tree is a large cottonwood tree I guess to be about 70 years old.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy