By Robert Hurtgen

A while back, I came across a passage from the Bible that I am certain I have read before but have never really seen.

As I was enjoying the rich and sultry warmth of morning coffee, Genesis 25:8 leapt off the pages, reading, "Abraham breathed his last and died in a good old age, an old man and full of years, and was gathered to his people."

The context of Genesis 25 is the death of Abraham. God called Abraham to follow him in chapter 12. The next 13 chapters cover the next 100 years of Abraham's life.

Following Abraham's story, it becomes very clear his story, as it is with our own, is more about God working through him.

Abraham had the gift of years. Every man and woman across the globe is gifted only a few years.

Hygiene, food sources and access to medical care have greatly lengthened the lives of many, but death excuses no one.