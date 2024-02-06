The gift of understanding foreign languages

By Mia Pohlman

The first weekend I lived in Athens, Greece, I got left at the beach alone. I was an hour and a half away from our house, and all of my friends had gotten on an overcrowded bus I couldn't push my way on to. I didn't yet have phone service, I didn't yet know how to work the public transportation system and I didn't yet speak Greek. All I could do was pray for someone who spoke English to come along and hope they were kind and trustworthy, that I could rely on them to get me back to where I belonged.

The first woman I spoke with at the bus stop couldn't speak English, but she brought her granddaughter over to me, who brought over her boyfriend. Together, they spoke English. It felt like a miracle, to have someone understanding me and speaking to me in my own language, saving me from being lost. I was grateful for their ability to speak my language -- it was a great gift. They helped me get to the next connecting bus stop, and from there I made my way home.

In Acts 2, the apostles receive the gift of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. They begin speaking, and the people who have gathered in the crowd can amazingly understand what they are saying, even though they are not from the same region and can tell by looking at each other that they do not speak the same native languages. They are bewildered, and question what it means. Are they all being invited to partake in what is being proclaimed?