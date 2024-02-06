All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 20, 2019

The gift of rest

Summer is the season of vacations and downtime. A season to breathe a little deeper, sleep a little later, and linger a bit longer with those you love. Unfortunately, for many of us, those "lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer" look no different than the bleak and blah days of winter. ...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

Summer is the season of vacations and downtime. A season to breathe a little deeper, sleep a little later, and linger a bit longer with those you love. Unfortunately, for many of us, those "lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer" look no different than the bleak and blah days of winter. According to a 2017 report, only 23% of employees take all of their available time off. That means less than one of four people are not using the benefits they earned. Of those who do take time off, 66% indicated that they work while on their vacation time. (Kate Ashford, "Why Americans Aren't Taking Half of Their Vacation Days," Forbes, May 31, 2017, www.forbes.com/sites/kateashford/2017/05/31/vacation/#1c4d589d726a.) Our puritan ancestors would be proud of our national work ethic. But would God be pleased?

The Bible certainly values work. The ability to work is a gift of God. At the same time, the Bible also presses us to rest. Just as some are prone towards laziness, others are just as prone to never stopping. Neither of which is what God desires for us.

The Bible calls a designated time of rest, Sabbath. Jesus in Mark 2:23-28 is questioned about why his disciples were not keeping the Sabbath laws. That dialogue gives us some pointers as to why sabbath matters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sabbath is a gift. Sabbath is first addressed in creation. Following six days of work, the Lord designated and blessed the seventh day as a day of rest. The Sabbath. A day, as he modeled, to stop working. Intentionally stopping, resting, is a gift of God.

The gift of Sabbath is also an expectation. After leaving Egyptian slavery, in which they worked every day, the Hebrew people are again instructed to partake in Sabbath. They are warned to keep this expectation because while they were enslaved, they were forced to labor daily. Keeping Sabbath is now not only a gift but an expectation that reminds them they are no longer under the rule of another.

Sabbath, taking time to intentionally stop and one day a week engage in something that restores, is a reminder that there is a God and you, nor your schedule, is He.

Receive the gift of stopping. Impose the expectation to stop. In our culture that goes every minute of every day, the idea of stopping is almost non-sensical. Yet, a weekly time to rest and prevents us from growing weak, disheartened, and broken.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy