The gift of rest

Summer is the season of vacations and downtime. A season to breathe a little deeper, sleep a little later, and linger a bit longer with those you love. Unfortunately, for many of us, those "lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer" look no different than the bleak and blah days of winter. According to a 2017 report, only 23% of employees take all of their available time off. That means less than one of four people are not using the benefits they earned. Of those who do take time off, 66% indicated that they work while on their vacation time. (Kate Ashford, "Why Americans Aren't Taking Half of Their Vacation Days," Forbes, May 31, 2017, www.forbes.com/sites/kateashford/2017/05/31/vacation/#1c4d589d726a.) Our puritan ancestors would be proud of our national work ethic. But would God be pleased?

The Bible certainly values work. The ability to work is a gift of God. At the same time, the Bible also presses us to rest. Just as some are prone towards laziness, others are just as prone to never stopping. Neither of which is what God desires for us.

The Bible calls a designated time of rest, Sabbath. Jesus in Mark 2:23-28 is questioned about why his disciples were not keeping the Sabbath laws. That dialogue gives us some pointers as to why sabbath matters.