The giant eastern crane fly

By Aaron Horrell

This insect looks like a great big mosquito, but it isn't. It is only a harmless crane fly. There are many kinds and sizes of crane flies and the one shown here is one of the largest in North America. It is a giant eastern crane fly.

Crane flies are sometimes called gallinippers, mosquito hawks, or skeeter eaters. They only live in their winged adult state for a few days, and their sole purpose is to breed. It is quite likely that adult crane flies do not eat anything at all.