October 22, 2017

The giant eastern crane fly

This insect looks like a great big mosquito, but it isn't. It is only a harmless crane fly. There are many kinds and sizes of crane flies and the one shown here is one of the largest in North America. It is a giant eastern crane fly. Crane flies are sometimes called gallinippers, mosquito hawks, or skeeter eaters. They only live in their winged adult state for a few days, and their sole purpose is to breed. It is quite likely that adult crane flies do not eat anything at all...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

This insect looks like a great big mosquito, but it isn't. It is only a harmless crane fly. There are many kinds and sizes of crane flies and the one shown here is one of the largest in North America. It is a giant eastern crane fly.

Crane flies are sometimes called gallinippers, mosquito hawks, or skeeter eaters. They only live in their winged adult state for a few days, and their sole purpose is to breed. It is quite likely that adult crane flies do not eat anything at all.

The wingspan of this particular giant eastern crane fly was about 2 inches, with its legs reaching out much farther.

The larvae of crane flies are called "leatherbacks," and they make fairly good bluegill bait.

Leatherbacks live in water and eat aquatic insects.

