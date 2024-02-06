All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresAugust 13, 2022
The ghost town at Z and F
Cape Girardeau County has its share of ghost towns -- unincorporated communities where few if any residents dwell. One such town is Houk -- not Houck -- where highways F and Z meet, south of Tilsit, west of Gordonville. The town is Solado on a map at the county's Recorder of Deeds office, and at least one person I asked called it Bugtown or Bucktown...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A 1901 map of Cape Girardeau County shows Houck [sic] in Hubble Township.
A 1901 map of Cape Girardeau County shows Houck [sic] in Hubble Township.Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society library, Cape Girardeau County Archive Center

Cape Girardeau County has its share of ghost towns -- unincorporated communities where few if any residents dwell. One such town is Houk -- not Houck -- where highways F and Z meet, south of Tilsit, west of Gordonville.

The town is Solado on a map at the county's Recorder of Deeds office, and at least one person I asked called it Bugtown or Bucktown.

I wouldn't have known about any of this, except I got a phone call one afternoon not long ago from a landowner whose house, he said, was the last original structure from the town still standing. It had once been the town's general store, and had later been a bed and breakfast. He was after information on how the town had been laid out because, he said, he could sort of see where the road beds had been, and where the footings of several buildings had been. A fire in 1915 or 1917 had destroyed pretty much everything. What could I tell him about the town itself?

For towns as small as Houk had been, it can be difficult to suss out much about the layout or what businesses operated there. Cape Girardeau County's plat map creation was slim during that time period, and if small towns were surveyed, that information didn't always end up being collected or preserved. I have an ancestor who operated a tin smithy in Commerce, Missouri, in the late 1800s, and it's only because historian Edison Shrum had included a hand-drawn map of Commerce that I knew where the smithy and my ancestor's home had been. Of course they're gone now -- the Mississippi River is hungry -- but I could go to Google Maps and get a rough idea of where these buildings had been.

I checked the Bureau of Land Management's online records repository (glorecords.blm.gov) and didn't find any surveys of the town, which isn't unusual. A lot of small towns were overlooked by surveyors. Sometimes a hand-drawn map will show up in cases of a property dispute or the land was split up among heirs, but those files are often hiding in circuit court records under the names of the involved parties. Not always obvious!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Houk, a post office operated from 1889 to 1905, and the name often appears on maps -- erroneously -- as Houck, as in Louis Houck, railroad magnate and Houck Stadium namesake. But, according to the master's thesis Mayme Hamlett wrote in 1938, "Place Names of Six Southeast Counties of Missouri," the place was named for local landowners Abraham and Peter Houk.

Archives assistant Lyle Johnston did find a brief history of Houk in the Zion United Methodist Church History book, which is just down the road. It gave an account of the fire that destroyed the town in about 1918.

Still and yet, it is possible to drive to the junction of highways Z and F, and with some squinting and imagination, see at least a glimpse of where the town had been.

Link to Mayme Hamlett's thesis:

collections.shsmo.org/manuscripts/columbia/C2366/cape-girardeau-county

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy