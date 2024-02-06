The frog wants to dance

This is a gray tree frog. It is a master of camouflage. I caught it as it sat on my front porch railing. It must have thought it was hidden like it usually is.
I put this little tree frog inside a glass fishbowl in order to photograph it showing the beautiful yellow/orange colored undersides of its legs and feet. The yellow/orange colors are completely concealed when it sits motionless on the trunk of a tree. The wood-like design of the gray tree frog makes it virtually invisible to see right out in the open on a tree.
This frog's suction cup toes let it cling to surfaces such as glass, stems of wildflowers and tree leaves.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.