The flamboyant queen of insects?

The stagmomantis is usually mottled gray or dull green in color and is generally smaller than the invasive ones, which are brighter green with some yellow.

This insect is called a praying mantis because it hunts by sitting still with its front "arms" folded as if in prayer. It will snatch and eat almost any insect that ventures within reach. The best time to see a stagmomantis is from late August to mid October in a weedy area. Adult praying mantises die during winter. Eggs laid the year before hatch when the weather warms in late spring, and tiny mantises reappear.