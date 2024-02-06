The feeding at Woodstock

Setting aside the legendary aura Woodstock has attained in the intervening years, in real time, the festival was a logistical and financial disaster. The promoters lost over a million dollars (the equivalent of $7.1 million in 2019) and the venture nearly declared bankruptcy. Fortunately, the 1970 documentary about the event made back their money. The New York State Thruway, the main thoroughfare leading to Max Yasgur's field, was clogged with traffic nearly nine miles in length at one point. Many acts turned the promoters down for various reasons: Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Chicago, The Moody Blues, Jethro Tull, Procol Harem, to name a few. In a story that is said to be factual, even though in retrospect it seems laughable, Roy Rogers was invited to close the concert by singing his signature tune, "Happy Trails." Rogers' reported profane response to being invited to share the stage with "hippies" cannot be printed in this newspaper. Even performers who took the stage asked for more show-up money because they were dubious about the festival. Jefferson Airplane, featuring Grace Slick, got $12,000 to appear, twice the group's usual fee.

An extended and free outdoor concert, much of it plagued by rain, turned the alfalfa field into a mud pit. Ravi Shankar, a sitar player from India who played his entire set in a downpour, called Woodstock a terrifying experience, saying the sight of the crowd listening in the mud reminded him of water buffaloes back home. Two people died at Woodstock, one of them a teenager in a sleeping bag who was killed when a tractor ran over him. It is estimated that nine out of every 10 festival-goers smoked pot on site and that 33 attendees were arrested on drug charges.

Oh, yes, I would have run the other way from that crowd.

Not nearly enough portable toilets were on site, nor were there enough food concessions to feed the huge throng. The Woodstock festival, it was written at the time, became for four days in 1969 the third-largest city in New York State.

Enter compassion. Stories emerged that summer of '69 about middle-aged and elderly residents of Bethel coming into the human morass of Woodstock armed not with contempt and ridicule, but with casseroles, hamburgers, and coffee. A Jewish community center made sandwiches with 200 loaves of bread, 40 pounds of meat cuts, and two gallons of pickles. The Jewish group brought the food to a group of nuns, which went on site and handed out the nourishment.

In reading about the care and feeding of the Woodstock "hippies," all the survivors of which are today senior citizens on Medicare, reminded me of the story of Jesus' compassion captured in his famous feeding of the 5,000. The only miracle story of Christ recorded in all four Gospels, a large group is fed -- not 20th century hippies but 1st century Jesus groupies -- using only five barley loaves and two small fish, perhaps tilapia -- which are plentiful in the Sea of Galilee. There are various interpretations of this tale but in all of them, Jesus does not leave the throng to its own devices. They need food and he makes sure they have it. When I think of Woodstock, the memory of satiating the hunger of grateful flower children comes to mind. It was a Jesus moment way back in 1969.