All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 6, 2022

The feather-legged fly

You may know this little fly if you are a gardener who raises squash or pumpkins. You may have seen the feather-legged fly and not realized it is good to have this fly in your garden. It is a parasitoid, which means it lays its eggs on insects such as squash bugs and stink bugs. When the feather-legged fly's eggs hatch, the larvae feeds upon and kills its host stink bug, squash bug or other plant-eating insects...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

You may know this little fly if you are a gardener who raises squash or pumpkins. You may have seen the feather-legged fly and not realized it is good to have this fly in your garden. It is a parasitoid, which means it lays its eggs on insects such as squash bugs and stink bugs. When the feather-legged fly's eggs hatch, the larvae feeds upon and kills its host stink bug, squash bug or other plant-eating insects.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The feather-legged fly gets its name from the feather-like hairs on its hind legs. This tiny fly is a bee mimic. It likes nectar from flowers, and it has the colors of a bee which help camouflage it from predators such as snakes and birds.

I photographed this one as it sat on my garden fence wire. The feather-legged fly is considered a beneficial insect.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent ca...
ColumnDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy