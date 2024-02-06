The face of hell?

What you see here is the face of an endangered species of water salamander called the hellbender. I photographed this one several months ago, not knowing then it would become designated as the symbol for all endangered species in Missouri. The designation came only within the past few weeks.
The hellbender is rarely seen because it spends its life in water where it is a nighttime feeder. Its brown color and unusual body shape make it perfectly camouflaged among rocks and mud on the stream bottom.
Look closely at my photo and you will be able to see the big lips and yellow eyes of a creature that certainly qualifies as one of the ugliest animals on Earth.