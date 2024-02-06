All sections
FeaturesApril 13, 2019

The face of a bird of prey

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

This photo shows close up what the face of a red tail hawk looks like. You can see here that this bird's mouth can open very wide. The horizontal yellow on either side of the beak show the outer width of this bird's mouth.

The top part of its beak curves out and down coming to a sharp point. You would not want to pick a fight with this chicken-size bird! It will defend itself with both its sharp-clawed feet as well as this sharp, strong beak.

The red tail hawk has a determined yet very beautiful face.

My son, Levi, captured this wonderful photo. Thank you. Levi, for allowing me to share this nice image!

