The EPA's assault on rural America and its farmers

Dear EPA: It's me, the American farmer. Can you hear me?

There's an old saying about not kicking someone when they are down, but it sure feels like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency didn't get the memo. For those of us involved in farming, the most recent kick to the shin involves our ability to produce soybeans and other crops to meet demand for food, fuel and fiber. The EPA is pushing to tamp down the use of better, cleaner biodiesel and renewable diesel at a time when nearly every industry that transports something is asking for more of them.

It's an odd turn of events. Just last year, the EPA signaled that the rule for the federal Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) was a "jumping off" point, promising an upward trajectory for biomass-based diesel (biodiesel and renewable diesel). Farmers like me and the clean fuels industry responded with a half-billion-gallon production increase last year, and our producers are positioned to achieve similar growth this year, next year and beyond. In fact, the investments being made throughout the country -- and especially here in the Heartland -- are poised to double fuel volumes to six billion gallons over the next few years.

Yet the EPA's actual proposed RFS rule for the next three years, released in December, allows next to no growth for biomass-based diesel, putting millions of dollars of investment, job creation and economic development at risk in rural communities in multiple states. There are nearly 20 soybean processing projects in the Midwest planning to expand or build new facilities. One of them is right here in Missouri's bootheel, a 62-million-bushel soybean crushing facility announced by Cargill, creating 45 permanent jobs by 2026. It's a significant investment for our region, but what will happen if the EPA is throwing cold water on the RFS?

And what makes matters more insulting is that the EPA is hurting American farmers and rural communities -- as well as the environment it is supposed to protect -- to help multinational food companies. These companies are putting on a full-court press to convince the Biden Administration that American farmers are the cause of food inflation -- and deflect attention from their massive profits. A recent article in The Hill quotes CEOs from several global food companies basically bragging to investors that they have raised prices far higher than needed to offset the costs of ingredients to increase corporate profits.