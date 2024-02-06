The enduring legacy of Kurt Kaiser

It seems many U.S. high schools have -- for lack of a better term -- "Christian clubs." Even in my day, in the early to the mid-1970s, such groups had to meet before the school day actually began due to the understood separation of church and state.

There weren't a lot of us who met in the guidance counselor's overflow office before home room at West Allegheny High in Pennsylvania.

Fifty years on, it is not a simple matter to remember specific details, but as memory serves, someone would read a Bible passage, typically from the New Testament, and we'd talk about it for a couple of minutes. The conversation would quickly drift off to other topics; we were, after all, teenagers.

I remember certain faces, and not all the persons behind those countenances remain in this life.

Keith, Ron, Bill, Lynell, Dave, Tim, others. We lost Lynell last year.

My recollection of those days is mainly by way of mental snapshots and songs.

As to the latter, "Pass It On," was an early staple of contemporary Christian music.

Slow and plodding in cadence, the piece recalls sitting with other teens swaying back and forth -- sometimes in front of a campfire where S'mores were often made.

The lyrics were a complement to the nighttime scene.

"It only takes a spark to get a fire going.

And soon all those around can warm up in its glowing.

That's how it is with God's love, once you've experienced it.

You spread the love to everyone, you want to pass it on."

The late Kurt Kaiser, Chicago-born son of German immigrants, wrote the song, arguably his best-known tune of more than 300 copyrighted compositions.

One of Kaiser's admirers characterized the musician's legacy this way:

"Kids would hear a song, have tears in their eyes and then whistle it the rest of their lives," said Baylor University's Terry York.