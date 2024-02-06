All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 13, 2021

The early butterfly

Mourning cloak is a strange name for anything, but that is what this butterfly is called. It is also sometimes called the grand surprise butterfly. A surprise is what I got Sunday morning, March 7, when I saw this butterfly flying. The temperature was barely 60 degrees...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Mourning cloak is a strange name for anything, but that is what this butterfly is called. It is also sometimes called the grand surprise butterfly. A surprise is what I got Sunday morning, March 7, when I saw this butterfly flying. The temperature was barely 60 degrees.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This butterfly can survive the winter as an adult with wings by wedging into crevices in tree bark or leaf litter inside a hole in a tree. It's another form of inadvertent companionship in nature. A squirrel stuffs leaves into a hole and the cloak butterfly has a place to survive.

The cloak butterfly lives mostly on tree sap and is seldom seen sitting on flowers. Its dark wings absorb the sun's heat helping it survive cold days. It avoids predators such as birds and lizards by folding its wings flat against tree trunks like a moth will do. It took me a half hour of following this butterfly from place to place before it finally sat long enough in a favorable place on a sunny flat rock for me to photograph it.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy