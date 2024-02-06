All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 7, 2020

The earliest of the early

Through the Woods by Aaron Horrell, March 8 The morning of Feb. 29 was clear and bright with temperatures in the upper 20s. A light frost covered short vegetation. It was a calm, crisp morning, and I knew late February into early March was a good time to go in search of one of springtime's earliest bloomers...

story image illustation

Through the Woods by Aaron Horrell, March 8

The morning of Feb. 29 was clear and bright with temperatures in the upper 20s. A light frost covered short vegetation. It was a calm, crisp morning, and I knew late February into early March was a good time to go in search of one of springtime's earliest bloomers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I was looking for the harbinger-of-spring in hopes of finding one with frost on the flower. Within 20 minutes of searching I had found one. I photographed it and then found several more. Later, when I sat looking at the photographs, I noticed the linear seed pod to the left of the cluster of flowers in my photo here.

This proves that the harbinger-of-spring is capable of blooming an producing seed in late winter, even when nighttime temperatures fall below freezing. The harbinger-of-spring is a flower native to Southeast Missouri.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy