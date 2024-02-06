The Duke of mayo

Some foods are more regal than others, so much so that they've been given royal titles. Thus, there is Chicken ala King, Duchess Potatoes, and anything labelled "a la reine," meaning in the style of the queen.

But as noble as any preparation is the iconic mayonnaise of the South — the aptly named Duke's mayonnaise, a product that enjoys the status of royalty below the Mason-Dixon Line.

With Americans annually eating a couple of billion dollars worth of what the British food writer Elizabeth David called a "beautiful shining golden ointment," mayonnaise has now surpassed ketchup in sales in the United States. (No wonder Amazon now sells a mayo knife shaped to the contour of a typical mayonnaise jar.)

So even though Duke's is only the third best selling mayonnaise in the country, the South Carolina company which produces it is nonetheless selling lots of jars, mainly because in the South, Duke's is the runaway best seller. There most folks would just as soon forego mayo altogether as settle for another brand.

Some suggest that Duke's has obtained cult status in the South, and, indeed, there are any number of Southerners who regard the stuff with religious fervor. For example, there was the man who on his deathbed requested a tomato sandwich, but insisted it had to be made with Duke's mayonnaise. Another went even further, asking that when he died he be cremated and his ashes placed in a Duke's jar. And more than one southern wedding reception has featured table centerpieces of flowers in empty Duke's jars.

Duke's mayonnaise has achieved almost cult status in the South, where it is often regarded with religious fervor. Tom Harte

Even celebrated chefs, such as Sean Brock, whose Charleston restaurant Husk was named by Bon Appetit magazine the best new restaurant in America a few years ago, admit to using Duke's at their restaurants. It's the one store-bought ingredient you might very well spot on the shelf of a walk-in cooler in the back of many other upscale restaurant kitchens in the South.