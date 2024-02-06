The duck has a hood

By Aaron Horrell
These two ducks are a pair of hooded mergansers. The male sports brilliant white on his head and chest. The female has an elegant copper-colored hood.
The hooded merganser is a very small duck, weighing only about 1 1/2 pounds fully grown.
Its skittish nature, small size and affinity for small ponds with bushy shorelines make it a hard subject to photograph.
I was lucky to capture both male and female in the same photo as they swam across an opening on a pond several yards from me.
The hooded merganser is somewhat common in Southeast Missouri as a winter migrant. This duck dives for small fish and crawdads to eat.
