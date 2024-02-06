The Donut Palace shines

Well, it seems I'll never learn. Procrastination has morphed in my life from a choice that I make occasionally to now becoming simply a lifestyle. Procrastination got me again this weekend when I was recovering from a wicked bout with a stomach issue. I was weak, just reintroducing regular foods, and I realized that I had to find something to eat for an article. Heavy, rich, foods weren't going to work this time, and I wasn't really feeling meat at all. I checked my to-visit list and decided that, just maybe, I could handle a doughnut.

The Donut Palace can be found at 1741 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. It opens early in the morning, and current internet buzz let me know that to get a good selection, I had to get there early. Well, I may be a procrastinator, but once I make up my mind to do something, I do it. I dragged my tired body out of bed and left for Cape Girardeau at 6 a.m. When I arrived, I was the only customer there, so that was perfect. The Donut Palace, "Where the Customer is King, " was as neat as a pin and brightly lit. It shined in the still dark morning.

I picked out the fanciest looking donuts, and the smiling, efficient lady was happy to help. I requested a large and small Kolache (pronounced kuh-LAA-chee), as well. Kolaches started in Central Europe and were originally a wedding desert, but now are widely enjoyed as a breakfast food. They are made of a sweet dough roll, stuffed with fruit or meat, the ultimate food on the go. The Donut Palace's version is stuffed with a small sausage (not breakfast sausage), and the large kolaches are stuffed with a sausage with cheese embedded in it.

There were breakfast sandwiches there too, which I will absolutely return to try, but I didn't this time, because, you know, stomach. Feeling superior that I'd gotten the pick of the day's goods, I left for home. By the time I left, there was another guy browsing and two more cars pulling in. This little place was about to get crowded.