The Donut Palace shines

Well, it seems I'll never learn. Procrastination has morphed in my life from a choice that I make occasionally to now becoming simply a lifestyle. Procrastination got me again this weekend when I was recovering from a wicked bout with a stomach issue. I was weak, just reintroducing regular foods, and I realized that I had to find something to eat for an article. Heavy, rich, foods weren't going to work this time, and I wasn't really feeling meat at all. I checked my to-visit list and decided that, just maybe, I could handle a doughnut.
The Donut Palace can be found at 1741 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. It opens early in the morning, and current internet buzz let me know that to get a good selection, I had to get there early. Well, I may be a procrastinator, but once I make up my mind to do something, I do it. I dragged my tired body out of bed and left for Cape Girardeau at 6 a.m. When I arrived, I was the only customer there, so that was perfect. The Donut Palace, "Where the Customer is King, " was as neat as a pin and brightly lit. It shined in the still dark morning.
I picked out the fanciest looking donuts, and the smiling, efficient lady was happy to help. I requested a large and small Kolache (pronounced kuh-LAA-chee), as well. Kolaches started in Central Europe and were originally a wedding desert, but now are widely enjoyed as a breakfast food. They are made of a sweet dough roll, stuffed with fruit or meat, the ultimate food on the go. The Donut Palace's version is stuffed with a small sausage (not breakfast sausage), and the large kolaches are stuffed with a sausage with cheese embedded in it.
There were breakfast sandwiches there too, which I will absolutely return to try, but I didn't this time, because, you know, stomach. Feeling superior that I'd gotten the pick of the day's goods, I left for home. By the time I left, there was another guy browsing and two more cars pulling in. This little place was about to get crowded.
When I got home, I would love to tell you that I took pictures of my marvelous doughnuts and tried them on the spot. But I didn't. I put the kolaches in the fridge, the donut box in the microwave for safekeeping, and went back to bed. I know my limits.
Later, but not terribly later, I woke up and actually felt a little hungry for the first time in a couple days. It was time. I started by breaking off a little piece of the Pinecone, a large, knobby looking doughnut that kind of looked like a deconstructed cinnamon roll. The first bite was amazing. The dough was soft, like a cloud, light and fluffy, full of air and never became thick or gummy as I chewed. It was really the perfect texture. And the dough was definitely the star in all of the treats I tried. It was flawless. The Pinecone was indeed cinnamonny, and I enjoyed pulling off small knobs. It was easy to share with the family, and with none of the mess of a traditional cinnamon roll.
Next, I tried a Chocolate Frosted Long John. I knew I couldn't eat the whole thing if I was going to sample everything, so I cut about a fourth of it off to try. Man, did that cut surprise me. This treat was stuffed to the brim with what I believe was Boston creme, but don't quote me on that. When I say stuffed, I mean there was a uniform border of donut about 1/4 of an inch thick surrounding a huge center of creme. Absolutely the best Long John I have ever had the pleasure of tasting.
The Maple Glazed Bacon Doughnut was incredible. It reminded me of dipping my bacon in syrup while eating pancakes. Salty, sweet, crunchy, soft -- this one pastry hit almost all of the possible taste combos in one bite. This donut was not an overdone food item for shock value. The flavors balanced as they should, and it was delicious.
For the record, I feel much better, thank you. If you haven't discovered this place yet, you should. Sweet or savory, there is something there to satisfy. Get there early for the best selection, and enjoy.
