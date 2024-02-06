The dog days of Jackson

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, I have learned to listen when archives assistant Tiffany Fleming asks "What's that?"

The "that" in this case was a pile of books I had walked past hundreds of times and never thought twice about, small books without many distinguishing marks on the covers. One, long and skinny with a dark green marbled cover, turned out to be a receipt book for dog licenses issued in Jackson in the 1890s.

Jackson's population then was approximately 1,700 people, according to census data, compared with today's 15,000. I wasn't able to pin down a dog license law of the time, and there wasn't any context with the book, just dry facts: date issued, price, name of owner, name of dog, gender, description and city official issuing said license. Within the book were two date ranges: January 1896 and August 1899, so that might mean there were specific reasons why dogs were licensed at those times. Of the 89 entries (some repeats), only two were female dogs. Most of the entries listed a dog breed, and most were working dogs: St. Bernards, setters, pointers, shepherds, terriers. Maybe people were not required to license non-working dogs, or didn't bother. Hard to say.

Reviewing the dogs' names was the best part, though. Several were named with normal human names: Hector, Barney, Peter, Teddy, Warren. Teddy for Teddy Roosevelt? It's possible. Teddy was a black and yellow shepherd dog owned by J.W. Limbaugh, who practiced law with R.B. Oliver (whose wife, Marie Watkins Oliver, sewed Missouri's first state flag, and their early home is now the Oliver House Museum at 224 E. Adams in Jackson).

I digress.

Some dogs were also named more loftily. King, Duke, Jack were registered, as were Caesar and Nero.