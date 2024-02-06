The delight of rest

With the students getting out of school and the warm weather, I've started to feel the summer state of mind lately. It's a beautiful call to rest, to be free and to be present, the kind of presence children have because they don't make plans and don't have items on an agenda to check off; without a schedule, they are free to go from activity to activity as it interests them, following the tug of their desires wherever it takes them.

I think maybe that's why movies about summertime and childhood have so embedded themselves in our collective consciousness: We are most alive and open to the love of God when we are in the present. It's a practice we can learn from, clearing our schedules and ridding ourselves of our incessant need to arrive at destinations, so we can be open to what and who is around us.

This, poet Mary Oliver proposes, is perhaps what prayer is, and she writes about it in her poem "The Summer Day:" "I don't know exactly what a prayer is. / I do know how to pay attention, how to fall down into the grass, / how to kneel down in the grass, / how to be idle and blessed, how to stroll through the fields, / which is what I have been doing all day. / Tell me, what else should I have done? / Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon? / Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"