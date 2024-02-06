The delight of rejoicing

Especially with the past two years and all that is currently going on in the world, joy is a charism we need more of. Philippians 4:4-7 (NAB) encourages us in it: "Rejoice in the Lord always. I shall say it again: Rejoice! Your kindness should be known to all. The Lord is near. Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."

Rejoicing, I think, might be the opposite of controlling. Maybe it is much easier than we think to lay it all down, and maybe it is a process to finally arrive at that realization, and all of those trials leading up to it and getting so much wrong before the breakthrough is what finally brings joy. The verses from Philippians remind me of what Saint John Paul II said: "Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people, and hallelujah is our song." Hallelujah. What if we took a chance and tried out Jesus' offer? He says his burden is light.

So, this Easter, and today, and every day, dance. Sing. Be goofy. Even if you have nothing in particular to be happy about -- or if right now you have more things to be sad about -- give yourself permission to be joyful. Even if it's just for a few seconds or minutes a day. Maybe, without you noticing, these moments will grow and grow until you find yourself exchanging discouragement for joy. Maybe, you will find yourself trading in contentment with the certainty of sorrow for the surprise of delight that is faith.

Maybe, it will change your life.