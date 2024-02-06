The dark side of Easter

What are your favorite Easter childhood memories? I would get an Easter basket filled with candy, and sometimes, it would include a stuffed animal. My grandmother would give me a carton of chocolate-covered marshmallow eggs. We might eat a decorated cake in the shape of a cross. There would always be chocolate rabbits to consume -- ears first. Most Easter Sundays, we would put on uncomfortable new clothes and go to church.

One Easter Sunday morning, at age 11, I was in church with my family. The preacher spoke about how Jesus was arrested, beaten and nailed to a cross. I was somewhat familiar with the story, but it was like I was hearing about it for the first time. All I knew about Jesus was that he loved me, and I could trust him with my prayers. Hearing about the torture he endured broke my heart, and I began to cry.

My grandmother asked me if I wanted to go forward during the invitation. At first, I thought she wanted me to go up to the preacher and compliment him on his sermon. I started asking questions, and my mother realized that I did not understand what it meant to respond to a gospel invitation by surrendering my life to Christ. She intervened and told me it would be better for me to wait until I understood what I was doing.

Looking back, I am thankful that she encouraged me to wait. I have encountered many people who walked an aisle, signed a card or professed faith publicly without understanding what it meant. Most of them struggle with their faith later in life. Some become apostate, but I am convinced that they never believed in the first place.

The next Easter, when I was 12, I heard John 3:3 quoted. This is where Jesus told Nicodemus that unless a person was "born again", he or she would not see the kingdom of God. I realized that professing faith in Christ was not just something good to do, but a matter of where I would spend eternity. I asked Jesus to forgive me of my sin, and I gave my life to him and asked him to save me. Since that time, I have grown in my faith and gained assurance that I will go to Heaven when I die.