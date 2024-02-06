All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJune 3, 2023
The dark flower scarab beetle
There are so many different kinds of beetles in the world, you are bound to cross paths with one. The dark flower scarab could be one you have seen but never recognized. It looks similar to a June bug or maybe a Japanese beetle. The name of this insect can be misleading. ...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

There are so many different kinds of beetles in the world, you are bound to cross paths with one. The dark flower scarab could be one you have seen but never recognized. It looks similar to a June bug or maybe a Japanese beetle.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The name of this insect can be misleading. The word "dark" signifies this beetle is dark in color. The word "flower" signifies this beetle likes to feast on nectar and flower petals. In spring and autumn you may find a dark flower scarab on a flower. The word "scarab" indicates this beetle began its life as a small grub under a dung pile, where it's parent laid an egg.

This little bug is cute in its own kind of way. I think it looks like a tiny prehistoric bull preparing for a bullfight. I caught this one when it landed on my shirt. I took out a dime for size recognition, sat it on the dime and took a few photos before it flew away.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realt...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy