The dark flower scarab beetle

The name of this insect can be misleading. The word "dark" signifies this beetle is dark in color. The word "flower" signifies this beetle likes to feast on nectar and flower petals. In spring and autumn you may find a dark flower scarab on a flower. The word "scarab" indicates this beetle began its life as a small grub under a dung pile, where it's parent laid an egg.

This little bug is cute in its own kind of way. I think it looks like a tiny prehistoric bull preparing for a bullfight. I caught this one when it landed on my shirt. I took out a dime for size recognition, sat it on the dime and took a few photos before it flew away.