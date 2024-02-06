The crisis of the unvaccinated

I have been involved in our COVID response since the beginning. I have treated so many patients with COVID now that I have lost count, and many of them are no longer with us. As a doctor, this has been really difficult.

Before I put the breathing tube in, I assure my patients, "I need you to remember that even though I am putting you to sleep, you are still fighting this, and I am still fighting this. I need you to remember you need to fight to get through this." Sometimes, that is the last thing they hear.

When I call my patients' families with updates, the calls with bad news outnumber the good. I have had to tell families that their parents, spouses, children were not coming home. It is absolutely heartbreaking.

People assume they will do OK with COVID, but it is not always the case. A large portion of patients I thought would have died from COVID never ended up on a ventilator, and a large portion I thought would do fine are not here with their families anymore.

Patients who end up on a ventilator have a high rate of muscle weakness that requires relearning simple day-to-day tasks. There are so many people who have had COVID and still have symptoms six months out. It changes lives forever.