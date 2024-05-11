Wasson: The cost of quitting church

A pastor friend, Andrew Green of FBC Marble Hill, brought an article to my attention. Derek Thompson, an agnostic, wrote an opinion piece in The Atlantic titled "The True Cost of the Churchgoing Bust". It is an interesting read.

Thompson admits that he spent most of his life thinking about the decline of faith in America in positive terms. He referenced scandal and politics as if they are unique to the church. However, he has come to the realization that religion works like a “retaining wall to hold back the destabilizing pressure of American hyper-individualism, which threatens to swell and spill over in its absence.”

Do you agree that the lack of church attendance is having a negative impact on society? Thompson does not advocate for Christianity or any other religion, but he acknowledges the benefits that result from worship attendance.

One of the consequences of leaving religion is losing a sense of community. Face-to-face socializing is on the decline as young people are spending more time alone.

Most of my friends met their spouses through church or religious gatherings. If a person’s faith is meaningful to him or her, it would make sense to pursue someone who shares similar beliefs.

Thompsons realizes that without any religious affiliation, it may be more difficult to find opportunities for socializing in general. According to his research, low-income unmarried men have more alone time than almost any other group.

His statistics that show around 25% of people consider themselves unaffiliated with religion with many being atheists or agnostics. Not only are they losing a sense of community, but they are struggling on how to instill values into their children.

The local church is a help to parents who want to teach godly values to their children. We see the secular world and fringe groups working desperately to infiltrate kindergarten classrooms to shape the minds of young children. As a parent, I want my values, not someone else’s instilled in my children. Fortunately, we can find a Sunday school class, vacation Bible school, AWANA, or after-school program for our children from the churches of our choice.