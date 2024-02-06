The consequences of being too busy

By Robert Hurtgen

Everybody I know is busy. Parents frantically rush their kids back and forth from activity to activity. Even the retired guys I know say they are busier than they want to be.

We live in this tremendous tension where our desires for a full life are completely overwhelmed by the activity of pursuing it. Worse, we've come to believe if we are not busy, we are somehow failing.

There is a very odd story found in 1 Kings 20:35-43 in the Bible.

The verses tell of a prophet who asked a man to wound him as part of a plot.

Wounded, he covers his eyes with a bandage, waiting for the king. When the king comes by, the prophet tells him in battle, a man brought him a prisoner he was told to guard, saying his life is the consequence if he goes missing.

The prophet confesses, "And your servant was busy here and there, he was gone." The prisoner slipped away.

The king tells the man his life will be the price of the lost prisoner. That is when the prophet reveals himself.

The drama was put in place to cause the king to realize he had been the one busy here and there. The king's business caused him to neglect his kingship responsibilities.

There are two main principles from this strange account.