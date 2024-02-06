All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMarch 2, 2019
The conflict within
There is a conflict raging within you: a conflict between what you want and what God desires for you. Not surprisingly what you want and what God desires are not always the same. Paul, who once hated the church and now by God's grace is its greatest champion, writes to the Christians in the region of Galatia, " ... ...
Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

By Robert Hurtgen

There is a conflict raging within you: a conflict between what you want and what God desires for you. Not surprisingly what you want and what God desires are not always the same. Paul, who once hated the church and now by God's grace is its greatest champion, writes to the Christians in the region of Galatia, " ... the flesh desires what is against the Spirit, and the Spirit desires what is against the flesh; these are opposed to each other so that you don't do what you want" (Galatians 5:17, NLT). The old monk Martin Luther called the flesh and the spirit two captains locked against each other vying for control. There is an unseen battle deep within you.

If you have ever been determined to watch what you eat, to limit your soda, sugar or caffeine intake, you have received a glimpse of the battle. The moment that you promise yourself, "Today is the day I will eat healthily. No more junk," that seems to be the day your co-worker brings a dozen of your favorite doughnuts to work. The moment you enter into the fray to either embrace or reject the pastry is the moment you see a shadow of the battle between the flesh and the spirit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

How does one engage in this battle? Can this conflict be conquered? Should one even attempt to gain mastery over what the flesh desires?

The answer to all of these is a resounding yes. The promises surrounding Galatians chapter five is not only to raise our awareness of the war within but also to alert us to God the Holy Spirit who soldiers alongside us producing within your life what are called the fruits of the spirit. We then do our part to act on the fruits of the spirit the Holy Spirit is growing. Together the life that we have always wanted grows.

C.S. Lewis in "Mere Christianity" (Touchstone Book: New York, 1996; 93) reminds us, "A famous Christian long ago told us that when he was a young man he prayed constantly for chastity; but years later he realized [sic] that while his lips had been saying, 'Oh Lord, make me chaste," his heart had been secretly adding, "But please don't do it just yet'."[1]

There is a war within. Like that young man, do you desire victory or does your heart say "not yet"?

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy