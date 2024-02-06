The conflict within

By Robert Hurtgen

There is a conflict raging within you: a conflict between what you want and what God desires for you. Not surprisingly what you want and what God desires are not always the same. Paul, who once hated the church and now by God's grace is its greatest champion, writes to the Christians in the region of Galatia, " ... the flesh desires what is against the Spirit, and the Spirit desires what is against the flesh; these are opposed to each other so that you don't do what you want" (Galatians 5:17, NLT). The old monk Martin Luther called the flesh and the spirit two captains locked against each other vying for control. There is an unseen battle deep within you.

If you have ever been determined to watch what you eat, to limit your soda, sugar or caffeine intake, you have received a glimpse of the battle. The moment that you promise yourself, "Today is the day I will eat healthily. No more junk," that seems to be the day your co-worker brings a dozen of your favorite doughnuts to work. The moment you enter into the fray to either embrace or reject the pastry is the moment you see a shadow of the battle between the flesh and the spirit.