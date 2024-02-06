The CDC is deceiving the public again

If you have to go to the hospital, you don't want to end up in a dangerous one.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knows which hospitals are riskiest, but it's hiding that information from you -- your safety be damned. The feds seem to think they work for the hospital industry, not for you.

Whenever a hospital has a superbug outbreak, the CDC conceals the hospital's identity, referring only to "Hospital A." A lot of good that does patients looking for safe care, especially patients with compromised immune systems, cancer, or HIV.

It's no joke to find out, after you're already in the hospital, that a superbug is raging room to room or has invaded the nursery where your newborn will be placed. That's what happens when the CDC hides outbreaks.

Now the CDC is playing statistical tricks to hide how many people have caught COVID in hospitals and to block the public from seeing which hospitals have had the biggest problem.

The stakes are high; 21% of patients who catch COVID in the hospital never make it out, according to Kaiser Health News.

Though the pandemic may be fading, vulnerable patients need to know which hospitals proved proficient at preventing the spread of COVID inside their walls. It's a safety measure.

Over the course of the pandemic, thousands of patients went into the hospital for other reasons -- such as hip surgery, kidney disease or a heart attack -- and got infected with COVID.

The CDC is rigging the definition of hospital-acquired COVID to hide this problem.

The agency says only patients who test positive after being hospitalized at least 14 days are considered infected by the hospital. That eliminates almost everyone. The average patient stays only 4.6 days.