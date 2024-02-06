The business of helping others

Jerry, who is 74 years old, soon will be turning over the business to a much younger man who promises him nothing will change about the shop. When he hands over the keys, Jerry will become a volunteer -- and will keep doing what he's spent a lifetime doing. The septuagenarian bike-lover has no debt, little overhead because he owns his building free and clear, and no employees.

He charges for his services, if you insist. If you want him to fix your bike, he'll do it and charge you for the part. But he says to everyone who approaches him, offering him a fee for service: "I'd rather teach you how to fix your bike yourself. I'll let you use my tools, will let you pick my brain, and will let you use spare parts as you find them ... no charge. No catch." This is not a recipe for business success -- unless success means something else to Jerry Kraynick.

More than a quarter-century of my life has been spent in ministry, from which I'm now retired. I'm realizing just how much of my work was spent generating income to keep the institution operating. Comparatively little of my time went to hands-on helping, without any expectation or hope of future reward. So I envy Jerry Kraynick. He lives to help.

Oh, and Jerry lied. Sort of. There is a catch after all. If you come into his shop and he shows you how to fix your bike, you have to make him a simple promise if you ever return. The promise is to show someone else how to fix a bicycle. You have to agree to pass on the knowledge you've gained to another.

What if the church operated the way Kraynick's Bike Shop does?

There was a vision for this in the book of Acts. When the church in Jerusalem got its original start, all things were to be held in common and distributed as any had need. You may have noticed this vision of community life didn't last long, and the Christian community seamlessly transitioned to private ownership. The reasons are understandable -- chief among them, the potential for abuse by lazy folks not pulling their share. I get it. If you promise to help and ask for nothing in return, you will be taken advantage of and abused. I'm sure it's happened to Jerry Kraynick. But it doesn't seem to matter to him. Maybe there's a lesson here for us. I feel better knowing there's a guy like Jerry in the world.