The Brissenden baseball bat barons

Cape Girardeau was a boom town at the beginning of the 20th Century. Between 1900 and 1910, the city's population jumped 76 percent.

The Frisco Railroad built a rail line in 1904 providing direct connections to both St. Louis and Memphis. Taking advantage of the rail access, the Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Company opened a factory in 1907.

This prosperity was likely the reason why businessman Henry Brissenden moved from Illinois to Cape in 1908. He opened a lumber mill north of Sloan Creek next to the railroad. This mill produced barrel staves, but it also manufactured something more interesting: baseball bats.

The 1915 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map included an inset of the mill. Notations indicate that it made "baseball bat stock" and operated for six months out of the year.

In 1916, Henry's son Ralph sold a drug store that he had owned for three years in Fornfelt. The Daily Republican newspaper reported, "It is rumored that he may acquire an interest in the business of his father, Henry Brissenden, who runs a baseball-bat factory in Cape Girardeau."

The rumor became true. By 1920, Ralph had taken over operations of the plant. Henry and his wife, according to a Southeast Missourian personals column, were able to take a three-month trip to California.