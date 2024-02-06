The board-it-up election

There is one clear leading indicator pointing to President Donald Trump still having a chance to win the election -- stores around America are fortifying themselves in anticipation of election-related violence.

Businesses in cities like New York City, Washington, Los Angeles and Chicago are boarding up as if a category 5 hurricane is bearing down.

Everyone tends to be coy about the reason why. The cops in Beverly Hills worry about "protest activity." Tiffany & Co. refers to "potential election-related activity." Saks Fifth Avenue says it's taking precautions "in the event of civil unrest due to the current election."

This is all very diplomatic, but there's no doubt about what has American business on edge, and it isn't the possibility that the local women's Republican club is going to take to the streets if Joe Biden wins in a landslide. No, the risk is that left-wing rioters are going, as is their wont, to rampage through America's cities if Donald Trump wins a second term.

There are certainly malefactors on the right who should be called out and shunned, and it's disgraceful that Trump has spent so much time preparing the ground to argue that he's been cheated if he loses. Yet, the left has the numbers, the proven penchant for violence (up to $2 billion of property damage this year so far), and the intellectual enablers to put parts of America on crisis footing in anticipation of its possible shock and upset after Nov. 3.

Trump's most fervid critics have been expecting a coup with such certainty that they will treat a Trump electoral victory as if it is one.

They believe in the moral necessity of accepting the election result only if it is to their liking and, in the majesty of American democracy, so long as a president they fear and loathe doesn't win.