The Blue Owl -- where dreams really do come true

This week's adventure led me to a little place called Kimmswick, Missouri, home of The Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The Blue Owl story has been told by big names like Oprah, Guy Fieri, Paula Dean and her sons along with numerous shows and publications. I couldn't imagine what more I could possibly say about their signature item, the Levee High Apple Pie, but I decided to go where I felt I was being led.

I took the 1.5 hour drive north on Veteran's Day and arrived at 11 a.m., as the lunch rush began to trickle in. I was warmly greeted by the owner, Mary Hostetter, and promptly seated with an agreement to catch up and chat once business slowed down.

My server, Susi, took my drink order while I soaked in my surroundings and read The Blue Owl story on the back of the menu. Mary's journey began in the early 80's when movies like "Mr. Mom" and "9 to 5" were highlighting the presence of women in the workforce. My own Texas born mother was far from home raising three kids as a military wife in Hawaii when Mary, a Texas girl far from home and raising her own children in Missouri, was blindsided by an unexpected life changing event -- divorce. Despite her emotional trauma and grief, Mary desperately needed a way to support her family which would allow her to be present for her children during the difficult transition. Though she had doubts she could be successful in a tiny town off the beaten path, her friends and neighbors rallied and convinced her to begin selling the delicious baked goods she was known for. Mary traveled to festivals and markets near and far selling her baked goods. As her orders multiplied, her friends rolled up their sleeves to help until, one day, The Blue Owl restaurant was born. The rest, as they say, is history.

I started lunch feeling invigorated by her story. I ordered a mimosa as a silent 'atta girl celebration along with the special, fried chicken. I was served stick-to-your-ribs mashed potatoes with creamy white country gravy, green beans with bits of bacon, and a biscuit. I asked for drumsticks and they kindly obliged. The breading on the chicken was crisp without being too crunchy and had a delicious seasoning which seemed to have a little something extra I couldn't quite put my finger on. If you figure it out, let me know. The portion was so large I boxed up about half of my entree and enjoyed it for dinner later that evening.