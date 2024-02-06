The Blue Owl -- where dreams really do come true

This week's adventure led me to a little place called Kimmswick, Missouri, home of The Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The Blue Owl story has been told by big names like Oprah, Guy Fieri, Paula Dean and her sons along with numerous shows and publications. I couldn't imagine what more I could possibly say about their signature item, the Levee High Apple Pie, but I decided to go where I felt I was being led.
I took the 1.5 hour drive north on Veteran's Day and arrived at 11 a.m., as the lunch rush began to trickle in. I was warmly greeted by the owner, Mary Hostetter, and promptly seated with an agreement to catch up and chat once business slowed down.
My server, Susi, took my drink order while I soaked in my surroundings and read The Blue Owl story on the back of the menu. Mary's journey began in the early 80's when movies like "Mr. Mom" and "9 to 5" were highlighting the presence of women in the workforce. My own Texas born mother was far from home raising three kids as a military wife in Hawaii when Mary, a Texas girl far from home and raising her own children in Missouri, was blindsided by an unexpected life changing event -- divorce. Despite her emotional trauma and grief, Mary desperately needed a way to support her family which would allow her to be present for her children during the difficult transition. Though she had doubts she could be successful in a tiny town off the beaten path, her friends and neighbors rallied and convinced her to begin selling the delicious baked goods she was known for. Mary traveled to festivals and markets near and far selling her baked goods. As her orders multiplied, her friends rolled up their sleeves to help until, one day, The Blue Owl restaurant was born. The rest, as they say, is history.
I started lunch feeling invigorated by her story. I ordered a mimosa as a silent 'atta girl celebration along with the special, fried chicken. I was served stick-to-your-ribs mashed potatoes with creamy white country gravy, green beans with bits of bacon, and a biscuit. I asked for drumsticks and they kindly obliged. The breading on the chicken was crisp without being too crunchy and had a delicious seasoning which seemed to have a little something extra I couldn't quite put my finger on. If you figure it out, let me know. The portion was so large I boxed up about half of my entree and enjoyed it for dinner later that evening.
There were many tempting pies, cakes, and cookies in the dessert case but I had no intention of leaving without trying the famous Levee High Apple Pie. I ordered the "mini" version a la mode. It was served warm and steam escaped when I sliced it. I'm not sure how many it was made to serve, but I can guarantee that number is more than one. I served myself about one third of the pie and boxed the rest. It was a great choice for the colder fall temperatures -rich cinnamon, sweet apple filling, and gooey caramel that warms you from the inside. I only finished about a third of my slice and regret being too full to wash it down with a hot cup of coffee. In fact, if I had to do it over, I would bring a friend and split the entree to save room for dessert.
As I reflected on my meal, Mary's Blue Owl success story, the progress of women, and overcoming the unexpected trials of life, 6-year-old birthday girl "Maggie" walked by. I noticed the similarities in our favorite outfits despite the 40-year age difference-scuffed up boots and pretty dresses. I couldn't help but wonder what challenges she might face as she travels through life. I was immediately thankful for Mary, women like her, and all the men and women who have rallied behind them along the way. I smiled to myself as I realized today she is "Maggie," the little girl in pink cowboy boots and a black sparkly skirt but one day she could be the next President of the United States.
As Mary Hostetter says right on the back of her menu, " P.S.. And yes ... dreams really do come true!"
The Blue Owl is located at 6116 2nd in St, Kimmswick, Missouri.
