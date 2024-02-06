The blessing of a printed page

When you want information, do you go to a library and seek the answer from books or periodicals? Do you have an encyclopedia set at home? Or do you find all the answers you seek on your smart phone or computer? Do you prefer to hold books in your hands, or would you rather use an application on a tablet or smart phone?

Over nearly three decades as a pastor, I have accumulated a large personal library. When I was in school, I had to go to a library to do research. In sermon preparation, I would have several books opened all over my desk as I would handwrite my notes or use a typewriter. As I transitioned to a personal computer and printer, writing became much easier.

With the Internet, good Bible software and word processing programs, I never have to touch a physical copy of a book to prepare a sermon. I often preach from an iPad to limit the consumption of paper and ink. Although I have the biblical text in my sermon notes, I have a physical copy of the Bible in my hands. To me, there is something special about the printed page. Especially when holding a leather Bible with gilded pages.

When I was a teenager, our youth pastor encouraged us to memorize Scripture. The reason was that if anyone took our Bibles from us, we would still know what the Bible teaches. Psalm 119:11 says, "Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against you."

Does it seem far-fetched to you that someone would take away our Bibles? If so, you need to pay attention to what happens to people in other countries. Even in western civilization, there is pressure to ban the Bible or certain passages of Scripture. Franklin Graham gives us an example from Canada.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested multiple times and has spent 50 nights in prison in Canada. Artur and his son, Nathaniel, are preachers of the gospel who stand against government overreach. Nathaniel said "We no longer have freedom of religion, or freedom of speech, or the right to protest or assemble or associate or express ourselves or have free media or disagree with the government. Anyone who does so is arrested, charged, and jailed as political dissidents."

Nathaniel has also been charged for publicly reading from the Bible because the government said it was hateful.