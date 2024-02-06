All sections
FeaturesMay 16, 2020

The blackberry patch

This photo is from May 6. The white flowering plants are wild blackberries. What you see here is a blackberry patch. This one is relatively small. It covers an area about 20 feet wide by 35 feet long. It is sandwiched between a grassy area and new-growth timber...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This photo is from May 6. The white flowering plants are wild blackberries. What you see here is a blackberry patch. This one is relatively small. It covers an area about 20 feet wide by 35 feet long. It is sandwiched between a grassy area and new-growth timber.

A blackberry patch will often harbor an animal den, because wild blackberries offer good protection from predators. They grow thick and have briars. I saw a groundhog dart into the dark area to the right as I approached. Its den was under the briars farther back.

Wild blackberries patches are a valuable part of the wild outdoors in Southeast Missouri. Their flowers are used by a variety of pollinators. Their dense briars provide cover for myriad animals, such as rabbits, songbirds, groundhogs and even snakes. Some songbirds such as cardinals find the briars to be a safe place to raise their babies.

Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

