featuresMay 21, 2017
The bird that sings its name
I took this photo in Scott County on May 7, 2017. These are fledgling eastern phoebes ready to leave their nest. Soon they will be sitting at the ends of dead limbs singing "fee-bee" and darting to catch small insects in mid-air. You may have a bird at your house or shed that puts small, pea-size splatters of mud under the eve above a window or door. Most likely it is the eastern phoebe trying to decide where to attach its nest...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

I took this photo in Scott County on May 7, 2017. These are fledgling eastern phoebes ready to leave their nest. Soon they will be sitting at the ends of dead limbs singing "fee-bee" and darting to catch small insects in mid-air.

You may have a bird at your house or shed that puts small, pea-size splatters of mud under the eve above a window or door. Most likely it is the eastern phoebe trying to decide where to attach its nest.

The nest is built of mud and debris from a nearby pond or stream, which the bird collects with its beak. Living moss is gathered and planted on the sides of the nest to aid in insulation and camouflage.

The eastern phoebe is one of the earliest of migratory birds to return to Southeast Missouri each spring. It is also one of the earliest birds to fledge its young. The eastern phoebe is among the native songbirds called flycatchers.

