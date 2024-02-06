The bird that sings its name

You may have a bird at your house or shed that puts small, pea-size splatters of mud under the eve above a window or door. Most likely it is the eastern phoebe trying to decide where to attach its nest.

The nest is built of mud and debris from a nearby pond or stream, which the bird collects with its beak. Living moss is gathered and planted on the sides of the nest to aid in insulation and camouflage.

The eastern phoebe is one of the earliest of migratory birds to return to Southeast Missouri each spring. It is also one of the earliest birds to fledge its young. The eastern phoebe is among the native songbirds called flycatchers.