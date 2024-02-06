Hanging 80 pieces in his students' third art show this school year might seem ambitious, but to Scott City Elementary School art teacher Matt Miller, it's all part of the bigger picture he's working toward.

Miller said he and several other teachers are trying to build an arts community in the Scott City schools.

"We're trying to showcase each part of the performing arts," he said.

"I help with set design and props with the middle and elementary schools, but I don't need another iron in the fire right now for high school," Miller said.

A school aide found some interest in the high-school theater program, he said, and volunteered.

Artwork by Scott City second-graders hangs in the art gallery Tuesday at Scott City High School. Andrew J. Whitaker

"We're really trying to make things better, and happen," Miller said.

This show, the third Miller has curated this school year, will be up Friday and Saturday, Miller said.

"This show is all second-grade students," Miller said.

For the first show, Miller collaborated with the high-school teacher, kindergarten through 12th grade over the whole district.

"The second show was the elementary art club," Miller said.

For this show, he wanted to pick one grade, and settled on second. "They've been having fun and working hard," Miller said.

Miller used to hang only 50 pieces maximum, he said, but for this show, "I'm probably going to wind up with 80 pieces or more," he said, laughing.

He said the biggest challenge he met at first was actually his biggest asset: the gallery space itself.

"We have a really nice gallery space, but how do you hang 80 pieces on a wall?" he said.

"I wanted it to look as good as a show I would enter a piece in myself," Miller said.