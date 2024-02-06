The big debate over whether to build a floodwall

Cape Girardeau has had a love-hate relationship with the floodwall since it was built. The wall has protected the downtown business district from numerous floods, but the hulking structure has also cut off the town from the scenery of the Mississippi River. Elmore Leonard chose to set his novel "Killshot" in Cape because he thought the floodwall resembled a prison wall.

Over the years, several proposals were discussed to prevent downtown flooding. Following the 1927 flood, three ideas were pitched: building a concrete wall, demolishing the buildings along Water Street, or raising the railroad tracks. In 1935, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey to look at the possibility of building 1.5 miles of levees to protect the southern end of town.

Although World War II interrupted any planning, a series of floods starting in 1943 lent more urgency to finding a solution. Army engineers leaned toward building a "sea wall" that would provide protection to a level of at least 49 feet on the Cape gauge.

This plan was not popular. Downtown property owners were unhappy with the prospect of facing an ugly wall. City leaders were apprehensive about the need to operate costly pumping stations to drain rainwater during flood periods.

Eddie Erlbacher proposed a competing plan: raising Main Street to a level of 44 feet by means of a "hydraulic fill" process. Downtown buildings would be redesigned so that the second floor would become the ground floor. To provide additional protection, a short 3-foot wall could be built as part of a riverfront boulevard.