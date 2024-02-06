The Bible and snow

At the time this column was written several days ago, Southeast Missouri was enmeshed in its biggest snowstorm in years.

Many of us have heard the sound of scraping shovels, and we've heard squealing children enjoying sled rides this past week.

How welcome the white stuff is somewhat dependent on how you were reared.

Snow is more common in my home region of western Pennsylvania and was a familiar friend to my wife of more than 38 years, who grew up in what Keystone Staters refer to as the "snow belt" along Interstate 80.

The Holy Land

Snow may not come immediately to mind when a person thinks of Israel, an 8,522-square-mile somewhat narrow strip of terra firma.

Missouri, in land area, is 8.7 times larger than Israel.

As a one-time visitor to this Middle Eastern country, I can tell you the change in climate varies greatly from Haifa in the north to Qumran in the south.

In the week our family spent in Israel in December 2009, it was a bit chilly in Galilee, but in our travel south to the Dead Sea desert region, the weather had turned surprisingly warm.

Small country, yes, but with a wide variety of temperature change.

Snow is uncommon in Israel but just last week, snowfall was recorded in the capital of Jerusalem.

According to Israel's Haaretz newspaper, 4 inches fell Wednesday in the city in which Jesus was crucified, an occurrence the country's oldest daily publication called "rare."

In mid-December 2013, then-Secretary of State John Kerry, now President Joe Biden's "climate czar," was temporarily waylaid during a Jerusalem visit by a 20-inch snowfall that brought down tens of thousands of trees, causing dayslong power outages in the city.

Kerry, the ex-Massachusetts U.S. senator, at the time called the storm reminiscent to a New England blizzard.

A normally 30-minute drive from Ramallah to Jerusalem took several hours to complete as snowplows worked feverishly to clear the roads.