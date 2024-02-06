The best time of year

Family is a precious gift. Whether by biology or choosing, family is a refuge -- at least it should be.

Second, friends. The more trips I take around the sun, the more I appreciate those who travel with me. The Bible describes a friend as one who is closer than a brother. Perhaps that is because, unlike your family, you choose your friends. And they choose you. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's bind friendships.

There was a time when friendships were not that important to me. What I didn't realize was how much I was missing by not opening my life to friends.

Third, community. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's, community grows. Perhaps the early darkening of the day and the fear of being alone draws us more easily to each other. Perhaps the lights of Christmas illuminates the child in us all. Maybe we are just willing to be a little more gracious, and patient and kind because we are reminded in words, sights and sounds that God has been more gracious to us than we realize. He has been more patient with us than we deserve. He continues to show us his kindness, even when we don't think we can see it.

There certainly are more reasons than these as to why Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's is an incredible time of the year. These reasons, though, are not limited to dates on a calendar or a season. During the coldest calendar months, family, friends and community can grow a great warmth within us that radiates year-round.