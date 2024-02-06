The best time of year

By Robert Hurtgen
The weeks that stretch from Thanksgiving to Christmas and into the New Year are some of the best of the year. Yes, one can make an argument the new life of spring, the warmth of summer, or even the hibernation of fall could surpass the happy holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, but the next six weeks seem to rise above them all.
I would like to share with you three reasons why this is the best time of the year.
First, family. As my own children get closer and closer to adulthood and independence, the times we have together grow more precious. For many, extended family is spread far and wide, but during Thanksgiving and Christmas they go out of their way to be together.
Family is a precious gift. Whether by biology or choosing, family is a refuge -- at least it should be.
Second, friends. The more trips I take around the sun, the more I appreciate those who travel with me. The Bible describes a friend as one who is closer than a brother. Perhaps that is because, unlike your family, you choose your friends. And they choose you. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's bind friendships.
There was a time when friendships were not that important to me. What I didn't realize was how much I was missing by not opening my life to friends.
Third, community. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's, community grows. Perhaps the early darkening of the day and the fear of being alone draws us more easily to each other. Perhaps the lights of Christmas illuminates the child in us all. Maybe we are just willing to be a little more gracious, and patient and kind because we are reminded in words, sights and sounds that God has been more gracious to us than we realize. He has been more patient with us than we deserve. He continues to show us his kindness, even when we don't think we can see it.
There certainly are more reasons than these as to why Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's is an incredible time of the year. These reasons, though, are not limited to dates on a calendar or a season. During the coldest calendar months, family, friends and community can grow a great warmth within us that radiates year-round.