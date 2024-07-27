The best of intentions

I signed up to be part of an out-of-state prayer vigil last week, something to be done remotely in the comfort of my home.

Just an hour of my time requested.

Even an email reminder was sent from the congregation led by Rev. Dr. Paul Womack in Chautauqua, New York, listing the date and time of my commitment.

Given the way this column begins, you can guess what's coming.

When the realization of my forgetfulness set in, it caused me to ruminate.

As the annual commemoration of Jesus' birth nears, I'm thinking of an event the Gospel records happened just a day before his death.

Christmas and Good Friday/Easter should be linked in our minds, by the way.

We care about His birth because of what His death accomplished -- and that's a core truth for people of Christian faith.

The event happened at the foot of the Mount of Olives, in a garden called Gethsemane, across the way from the Old City walls of Jerusalem.

Both Matthew and Mark record the scene.

Jesus had gone off a short distance from his disciples, telling them to sit and wait while he prayed.

A short time later, this is what He found.

"Then [Jesus] returned to his disciples and found them sleeping. 'Couldn't you men keep watch with me for one hour?'" (Matthew 26:40)

Jesus didn't fire his followers and as far as Gospel narrative is concerned, his question of them was his only rebuke.

In other words, the Lord extended those men grace -- which the church has long defined as unmerited forgiveness.

My suspicion is I've been extended the same grace for my hour of forgetfulness the other day -- and for myriad and innumerable instances in the past.