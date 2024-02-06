The beetle with a voice

This beetle is pretty large as an adult being about 1 1/2 inches long. It is very strong and is capable of putting a weight 50 times heavier than its own weight. It spend its whole life inside or very near a dead rotting stump or log.

This big beetle is harmless. If you find one, be sure to take a small stick and hold it down as it tries to crawl away. You will be rewarded when it makes a fussy raspy quick paced "chee-chee-chee-chee-chee-chee" sound. It makes this sound by rubbing together body parts under its hard outer wings.