The beauty of Cain's mark

Yet. Although God takes these markers of identity from Cain, God gives him something so interesting to me. Cain grieves from the depths of his being, stating, "My punishment is too great to bear" (Genesis 4:13, NAB). He tells God he is afraid of someone killing him, that he is distraught over having to avoid God and instead become a "restless wanderer" on the earth. God listens to Cain and leaps to his defense, honoring Cain's fear and desire for identity with protection: God "puts a mark" (Genesis 4:15 NAB) on Cain, identifying Cain as God's own. God tells Cain if anyone kills him, Cain will be "avenged sevenfold."

Because of his actions, Cain is stripped by God of what we as humans use to mark each other: our professions, vocations and where we are from. These are privileges, these verses seem to say. The identity Cain is left with is this: he is God's. Because of this, no one can touch him. These verses tell us: no matter how we behave or what we choose, our identity as God's is a non-negotiable. Cain's mark, too, must also have remind him that God was with him, that nothing could separate Cain from this love.

Do we know the God whom Cain knew, the God to whom we can go to lament our actions and ask for help and love? Do we see people in prison as God's and as God's image, men and women whom God fiercely loves, whose fears and desires God honors? Do we know this God who delivers justice, yes, and who also lovingly provides for us and others in the consequences of our actions?

This is the God we can know, the God whose image we can allow the world to see through us each day.