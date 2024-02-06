The beautiful stories that flaws can tell

Living without wax means admitting your flaws. A pot was not "sincere" because the artist was attempting to hide the flaws. They deceived themselves and tried to trick one another by passing off what was broken as high-quality. But when you acknowledge your flaws, you create a growth opportunity by bringing others who can fill those cracks into your life.

Living a life without wax also encourages you to embrace your flaws. The Japanese art of Kintsugi is repairing broken pottery with a lacquer mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum. The broken pieces are not only made whole with a gleam of precious metals. The fractures now spotlighted tell a second and more beautiful story by celebrating the flaw.

When you embrace your own flaws, the cracks and breaks in your life tell not only our story but of God mending what has been broken by his grace. A more beautiful story is being told by a broken vessel.

A life of wholeness and integrity comes from seeing the breaks and celebrating them as part of your own story. You learned much from those scars. You have much to share from your flaws. You have much grace to testify to out of your brokenness.