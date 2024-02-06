All sections
FeaturesMay 13, 2023

The beautiful golden currant

The golden currant is a Missouri native shrub that is quite wonderful in early springtime. It literally bursts forth with a profusion of yellow fragrant blossoms. I took this photo in mid-March. By July, the flowers will have turned into dark berries. Many birds, such as mockingbirds and robins, love the sweet fruits. The berries may also be eaten by humans...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The golden currant is a Missouri native shrub that is quite wonderful in early springtime. It literally bursts forth with a profusion of yellow fragrant blossoms. I took this photo in mid-March.

By July, the flowers will have turned into dark berries. Many birds, such as mockingbirds and robins, love the sweet fruits. The berries may also be eaten by humans.

This woody plant will grow to over 6 feet tall and spread out a bit farther from several stalks. The golden currant is a special kind of hedge plant that you may be interested in. It has no thorns, but attention must be given to the suckers it will send out.

Story Tags
Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

