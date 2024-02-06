The beautiful golden currant

By July, the flowers will have turned into dark berries. Many birds, such as mockingbirds and robins, love the sweet fruits. The berries may also be eaten by humans.

This woody plant will grow to over 6 feet tall and spread out a bit farther from several stalks. The golden currant is a special kind of hedge plant that you may be interested in. It has no thorns, but attention must be given to the suckers it will send out.