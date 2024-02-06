The beautiful colors of autumn

This fall has proven to be a very good one for the colors we hope for, want, need and love. We are lucky in Southeast Missouri that there are so many different kinds of trees. Some trees such as sassafras and black gum display red leaves. Some such as cottonwood and sycamore display yellow. And others such as oaks and hickories can show off browns, yellows and shades of orange. They are just leaves, but when the sun brightens them up, it is wonderful.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let's not forget to be thankful for nature and our trees. It is not too late to go for a nature hike and enjoy the beauty.